Northwest trustees call $399 million bond

By David Talley | Published Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Tags: Northwest, Northwest School Board

Northwest School Board members voted unanimously Tuesday to place a $399 million bond election on the May 6 ballot.

The bond package addresses five areas the district’s long-range planning committee has highlighted as future needs – student population growth, advancing student programs, technology infrastructure, aging existing facilities and safety and security.

According to a district press release, new or improved facilities include three new elementary schools, a replacement school for Haslet Elementary and renovation of the campus to serve as a district instructional facility, expansions of Byron Nelson and Eaton high schools to 3,200 student and expansions of Medlin and Tidwell middle schools to 1,200 students. The district will also construct an aquatics center to serve all campuses, expand three elementary schools to fit 850 students and build outdoor field houses for Northwest and Byron Nelson high schools.

The district currently rents swimming space for its swim teams from Keller ISD for $70,000 annually, busing students to its facility. District Superintendent Dr. Ryder Warren pointed out both districts’ teams are growing, which has made getting space in Keller’s lanes increasingly difficult.

If passed, bond payments will add 3.75 cents to the district’s debt service tax rate, totaling $1.49 per $100 valuation. The average home cost in the district – $250,000 – can expect to see a $7.03 monthly increase in taxes.

Trustees also approved the 2017-2018 school calendar. The district’s first day of class is Aug. 28 and the last day is June 1.