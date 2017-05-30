Northwest Superintendent to hold a pair of community sessions

By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, November 4, 2017

Northwest ISD will host a Facebook Live video streaming session with Superintendent Ryder Warren at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Community members are invited to hear an update from Warren regarding what’s going on around the district, such as construction progress and other news. Following his brief remarks, he will answer audience members who type their questions in the chat box.

The event can be watched through either a web browser or the Facebook app by searching the social network for “Northwest ISD” to visit its Facebook page.

He will also hold a Superintendent’s Roundtable from 9 to 10:45 a.m. that morning at the district’s administration building, located at 2001 Texan Drive in Fort Worth.

District families and community members are welcome to attend the event. Events in this series are used to help the district gather feedback from community stakeholders while also giving residents a better comprehension of the district, its tremendous growth, and its academic and extracurricular offerings.