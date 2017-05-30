Northwest School Board to address vacancy

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, November 25, 2017

Tags: Northwest, Northwest School Board

Northwest School Board members plan to address the vacant Place 7 seat at a meeting Dec. 4.

Board President Mark Schluter announced their intentions at the Team of Eight training session at the board meeting Nov. 13.

The district has two options for the spot – appoint a person to fill the term until an election in May for the unexpired term or operate with six members until the election. The current term is not up until May 2020.

The seat became vacant when Mel Fuller resigned following his Oct. 31 arrest for possession of child pornography by Trophy Club police. He was released from Denton County jail the same day after posting a $25,000 bond.

Fuller has been on the NISD board since 2008 and was re-elected in May 2017, running unopposed.