Northwest School Board names Chisholm Trail Middle School principal

By David Talley | Published Wednesday, June 28, 2017

Northwest School Board Monday named Matrice Raven principal of Rhome’s Chisholm Trail Middle School.

Raven has served as assistant principal of the seventh grade at the campus since 2014. She replaces Justin Vercher, who was named principal of O.A. Peterson Elementary School in Fort Worth earlier this month.

“[Raven] will be an amazing building principal,” Superintendent Dr. Ryder Warren told the board. “We’re proud to bring her before you today.”

Board members voted unanimously to approve Raven’s appointment.

BUDGET TALKS

Trustees also held a public meeting to discuss the district’s proposed 2017-2018 budget and tax rate, which would increase to $1.49 from $1.4525 with the passage of a $399 million bond package in May.

Trustees voted to adopt a $201 million budget. Associate Superintendent for Business and Operations John Graswich told the board an unanticipated jump in the district’s tax base helped overcome early deficits. Graswich said budget planners initially had the district’s revenues forecast at $182 million, with expenditures at $202 million, and planned to use $18 million out of reserves to balance the budget. The numbers were based on a 7.5 percent growth in tax base.

Graswich said the district is expecting a more than 20 percent growth in tax roll, bringing its revenue up significantly. Graswich said planners were also able to whittle expenses down to match revenues.

“As a result, we’re producing a balanced budget,” he said, “which was not anticipated back in December.”

Trustee Mel Fuller asked Graswich about budget amendments based on what Texas legislators may vote on in the state’s upcoming special legislative session. Graswich said that was possible, but he downplayed the likelihood that legislators would address school finance in their session.

