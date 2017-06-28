Northwest School Board names Chisholm Trail Middle School principal

Northwest School Board Monday named Matrice Raven principal of Rhome’s Chisholm Trail Middle School.
Raven has served as assistant principal of the seventh grade at the campus since 2014. She replaces Justin Vercher, who was named principal of O.A. Peterson Elementary School in Fort Worth earlier this month.
“[Raven] will be an amazing building principal,” Superintendent Dr. Ryder Warren told the board. “We’re proud to bring her before you today.”
Board members voted unanimously to approve Raven’s appointment.
BUDGET TALKS
Trustees also held a public meeting to discuss the district’s proposed 2017-2018 budget and tax rate, which would increase to $1.49 from $1.4525 with the passage of a $399 million bond package in May.
Trustees voted to adopt a $201 million budget. Associate Superintendent for Business and Operations John Graswich told the board an unanticipated jump in the district’s tax base helped overcome early deficits. Graswich said budget planners initially had the district’s revenues forecast at $182 million, with expenditures at $202 million, and planned to use $18 million out of reserves to balance the budget. The numbers were based on a 7.5 percent growth in tax base.
Graswich said the district is expecting a more than 20 percent growth in tax roll, bringing its revenue up significantly. Graswich said planners were also able to whittle expenses down to match revenues.
“As a result, we’re producing a balanced budget,” he said, “which was not anticipated back in December.”
Trustee Mel Fuller asked Graswich about budget amendments based on what Texas legislators may vote on in the state’s upcoming special legislative session. Graswich said that was possible, but he downplayed the likelihood that legislators would address school finance in their session.
In other business, trustees:
- approved revisions to the district’s student handbook and code of conduct, which included changes to its DAEP policy and dress code. Director of Student Services Suzie McNeese told the board the changes fixed several oversights and directions in the dress code;
“For instance,” she said, “you can’t just tell kids, ‘Don’t wear a shirt with a gun,’ because then Texas Tech wouldn’t be represented. Also, we never really thought about our elementary students dressing goth.”
- heard a report on proposed policy changes, which included a prohibition on teachers using crowdfunding, considerations for accepting district gifts and changing discretionary absences; and
- heard a construction update, including plans for an elementary school near the intersection of U.S. 81/287 and Farm Road 156.