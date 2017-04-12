Northwest School Board hears plan for pre-k expansion

By David Talley | Published Wednesday, April 12, 2017

Northwest School Board members heard a report Monday on plans to expand the district’s pre-kindergarten program to include non-qualifying, tuition-based options.

The district currently offers pre-k for students who are at least 3 years old and meet at least one of the criteria as listed by the Texas Education Agency, which includes economic disadvantage, English language learner or the child of an active duty service member. For the full list, visit tea.texas.gov/ece/eligibility.aspx

The program is currently offered on several district campuses, including Wise County’s Seven Hills Elementary School.

According to another report heard by trustees, the district is closed to interdistrict transfers or students transferring into NISD from other districts. Transfers within the district are still accepted.

The policy, adopted April 1, has several exemptions, including students grandfathered into the district and students in families moving in or out of the district during the year.

“We have to get control of our regulations on who and what we allow,” Superintendent Ryder Warren said.

A breakdown of the district’s transfer policy and changes approved Monday is available online at nisdtx.org/about/board_of_trustees/agendas under the April 10 agenda package.

In other business, board members: