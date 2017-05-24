Northwest School Board approves pay increase

By David Talley | Published Wednesday, May 24, 2017

Northwest School Board members Monday approved a 2 percent midpoint increase for employee compensation.

The plan applies to both current and future employees.

Trustees also swore in new member Steve Sprowls and elected Mark Schluter president, Judy Copp vice president and Dr. Anne Davis-Simpson secretary.

