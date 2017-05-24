Northwest School Board approves pay increase

Northwest School Board members Monday approved a 2 percent midpoint increase for employee compensation.
The plan applies to both current and future employees.
Trustees also swore in new member Steve Sprowls and elected Mark Schluter president, Judy Copp vice president and Dr. Anne Davis-Simpson secretary.
In other business, the board:
- recognized Chisholm Trail Middle School for being designated a School to Watch by the Texas Middle School Association.
- heard a construction update on multiple campuses, including the addition of turf fields and a new track at Chisholm Trail Middle School; and
- named Haslet Elementary School Principal Cynthia Webber principal of Leo Adams Middle School. That campus is scheduled to open in 2018.