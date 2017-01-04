Northwest ISD seeks feedback on calendar

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, January 4, 2017

Tags: Northwest

Northwest ISD requests community feedback on the 2017-2018 school calendar options.

The Northwest ISD District Education Improvement Council (DEIC), made up of parents, teachers and community members, develops and submits calendar option(s) for the upcoming school year with additional input from staff, parents and community to the NISD School Board.

The DEIC will consider all input in developing the final calendar options for school board approval.

Based on feedback in previous years, the calendar options were designed with the following considerations:

Prefer two flex days prior to Thanksgiving holiday

Prefer semester exams prior to winter holiday

Breaks in fall and spring

Prefer a teacher prep day following winter holiday

Prefer Good Friday as a holiday

House Bill 2610, passed by the 84th Legislature, strikes language in the Texas Education Code requiring 180 days of instruction and replaces this with language requiring districts to provide at least 75,600 minutes of instruction. This bill allows districts to add minutes as necessary to compensate for minutes of instruction lost due to school closures caused by inclement weather.

There are three options for the 2017-2018 school calendar. The calendar options include a 440-minute school day and three bad weather days built into the calendar.

Community and staff may go to www.nisdtx.org/calendarvote to view the calendars, a list of frequently asked questions and to complete the survey with their preferred calendar option. Results will be reviewed by the DEIC in late January.

The online survey will be available through Jan. 13.

The Northwest School Board will vote on the final school academic calendars in February.