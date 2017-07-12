Northwest ISD reorganizes admin staff

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, July 12, 2017

Tags: Northwest, Northwest School Board

Northwest ISD Monday announced new job titles for some district employees as part of a larger plan to align staff into either academics or business and operations divisions.

According to a press release, the changes did not add district staff.

Associate Superintendent of Business and Operations Jon Graswich was named deputy superintendent for business and operations. He’ll oversee the district’s finance department, purchasing and contracts, facilities and human resources.

Dr. Rob Thornell has been named the district’s deputy superintendent for curriculum and instruction. He previously served as assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, handling grades pre-kindergarten through 12th. Thornell came to the district as principal of Rhome’s Chisholm Trail Middle School in 2007.

District Director of Communications Emily Conklin has been named executive director of communications, where she’ll oversee communications, media relations, the Partners in Education program, advertising and the Northwest ISD Education Foundation.

Mark Vechione will serve as executive director of purchasing and contract management. Vechione previously served as director of purchasing and contract management. He’s responsible for the bidding and procurement process for the district’s 27 campuses and outsourced contracts, including child nutrition services and the employee health clinic.

Director of Maintenance Jim Sadler has been named executive director of maintenance, moving from director of maintenance. He’ll direct maintenance, energy management, custodial services, grounds, and pest management, overseeing a staff of around 50.