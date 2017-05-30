Northwest ISD plans 19th elementary

By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, October 28, 2017

Tags: Northwest, Northwest School Board

Northwest ISD will begin construction on the district’s 19th elementary school in May 2018 in the Harvest master-planned community, located in Argyle and Northlake.

The new campus was announced Monday night at the Northwest School Board meeting. It is anticipated to open in 2019 in the development on Farm Road 407 near Interstate 35 West.

The campus will follow the district’s new elementary prototype design. Elementary School No. 19 will be the district’s second elementary school under construction. The district’s 18th elementary is currently being built near U.S. 81/287, Farm Road 156 and Bonds Ranch Road in the southern portion of the district.

Elementary School No. 19 will be built by Joeris General Contractors, which is working with the architecture firm designing the school, Huckabee.

Harvest is currently in the Justin Elementary attendance zone. The school’s zone also reaches into Wise County along FM 407 to FM 2264. The district will draw new attendance boundaries next year.