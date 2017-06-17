Northwest ISD hears DOI plans

By David Talley | Published Saturday, June 17, 2017

Tags: Northwest, Northwest School Board

The Northwest School Board Monday heard a report on the state’s District of Innovation program.

It would allow the district exceptions from some state requirements, including semester start and end dates, certifying potential teachers in-house and some testing requirements.

All other Wise County school districts are currently designated Districts of Innovation. The process requires developing a multi-point plan and holding several public hearings.

In other business, trustees recognized Northwest High School counselor Sheneka Davis and the University of North Texas’ G-Force program. The program helps local students transition from high school and provides scholarships and financial aid.

Board members also discussed the district’s memorandum of understanding with the Northwest Education Foundation. The foundation helps the district gain funding for staff grants and student scholarships. The board will vote on the memorandum at their next board meeting.