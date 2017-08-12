Northwest ISD celebrates construction milestone

By David Talley | Published Saturday, August 12, 2017

Tags: Northwest, Northwest School Board

Northwest ISD Tuesday held a topping out ceremony at the construction site of Leo Adams Middle School in Haslet, inviting school board members, construction officials and community members to watch as the structure’s final steel beam was put in place.

“This represents a significant milestone,” said Pogue Construction Vice President Zach Walker. “From here we can put the roof on and really go to work.”

The school is named for former Justin mayor and founding member of the Northwest School Board Leo Adams, who is the father of Jeannine Eaton of Decatur. The school is located on Eagle Boulevard across from Eaton High School, which is named for V.R. Eaton, the father of Messenger publisher Roy Eaton.

Students who will attend the school, Adams family members, and others in attendance were invited to sign the beam before it was lifted away by a crane and placed in the building.

Adams’ nephew, Mike Dooley, described his uncle as an influential member of the community who valued education.

“It was just part of his life,” Dooley said. “He felt like it was necessary.”

Dooley said Adams’ strong interest in education called him to help found the district, bringing together what would later become the incorporated cities of Justin, Haslet, Roanoke and Rhome. The former mayor also owned Justin Lumber and Adams Furniture.

“A lot of people knew Leo Adams,” Dooley said. “He built half the houses in Justin.”

Superintendent Ryder Warren hailed Adams as a community leader who played a massive role in the school district’s beginnings.

“We’re honored and humbled to have Mr. Adams’ name on our middle school,” he said.

Dr. Cynthia Webber will be principal of the campus when it’s completed in August 2018. Webber said she’s excited to lead the school and can’t wait for the first bell to ring.

“At Leo Adams Middle School we will always expect the best,” she said.