Northwest ISD buys land in Tarrant County

Published Saturday, May 13, 2017

The Northwest School Board Monday approved entering a resolution to purchase more than 150 acres of land in Tarrant County for a future school site.

According to a district release, there is no timeline for construction, but the area is labeled “the fastest-growing area of Northwest ISD” and the future campuses are expected to provide relief for other campuses.

School board members also heard a demographic report, which said there are 30,211 future home sites in the district, the largest of any area school district.

The district saw 480 new home starts in the year’s first quarter, its most in that quarter since 2006.

In other business, the board: