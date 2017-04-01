Northwest bond package calls for $399 million

By David Talley | Published Saturday, April 1, 2017

Tags: Northwest, Northwest School Board

When Northwest ISD families go to the polls starting later this month, they’ll have a single board race and a $399 million bond package to decide.

The district, which predicts it will grow by 12,634 students in the next 10 years, would spend $264 million of the bond preparing for student growth. It currently enrolls 22,172 students.

“That’s the challenge moving forward,” said Superintendent Dr. Ryder Warren at a media briefing Thursday. “Over this next decade, we could have well over 30,000 kids and approaching 35,000. The bond initiative is not only going to deal with the 10,000 more kids we have now than we had last time, but also looking forward to another 12,000 kids.”

Warren said the district is 23 percent built out. Demographic reports show the district will reach 90,000 students as it nears 80 to 90 percent built out.

“We’d be bigger than Fort Worth ISD where it is right now,” Warren said.

NISD currently has 28 campuses. The package would add an additional three elementary schools and renovate an existing campus to serve as a district facility. It would also expand Medlin and Tidwell Middle Schools and Byron Nelson and recently-built V.R. Eaton High Schools.

Additionally, $51 million would be allocated for advancing student programs, including Career and Technical Education improvements, athletics improvements, a new district aquatics center and renovation of the NHS Performing Arts Center.

Warren said the district currently spends $70,000 annually to rent swimming lanes from Keller ISD at its aquatics facility. Both districts’ teams are growing, which has made getting space in Keller’s lanes increasingly difficult. He said the new facility could serve the community, as well as the district’s high school teams, with swim lessons and free swim slots offered.

Other funds would attend to technology infrastructure and devices, aging existing facilities and safety and security, including a district-wide device refresh, roofing and mechanical repairs, handicap accessibility upgrades, fire alarm replacements and intrusion alarms and safety functions at the district’s 28 schools.

According to district information, the estimated maximum tax impact of the bond is 3.75 cents for an average home in the district, valued at $250,000. This is an approximate $7.03 increase monthly. Property taxes for citizens 65 and older wouldn’t be affected by the increase under the condition that they’ve filed an Over-65 Exemption.

For more information on the bond, visit nisdtx.org/about/board_of_trustees/bond_updates.