North Texas Fair opens Friday

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, August 16, 2017

Tags: Denton

When August hits in Denton, a certain aroma fills the air – the aroma of corn dogs, fresh squeezed lemonade, family fun, country music and cowboy traditions.

The 89th annual North Texas Fair and Rodeo (NTFR) is Aug. 18-26. The event will kick off with the Josh Abbott Band appearing live on the Budweiser stage. Other headlining performances include Travis Tritt, La Energia Norte a, Jake Hooker and the Outsiders, Austin Allsup, Sam Riggs, Cody Johnson, Ryan Bingham and Tracy Byrd.

The NTFR continues bringing country music to North Texas every year in August, but that’s not where all of the focus lies for this rapidly growing association. With a membership and a group of volunteers that go back generations, this event focuses on the importance of family fun.

“We continue to support youth, agriculture and community,” said Glenn Carlton, executive director of the NTFR. “We strive every year to make this event better than the year before. We want to bring you fun for the whole family.”

To do this, the NTFR hosts musical talent, professional and youth rodeos, livestock exhibitions, a midway and special exhibits.

This year the NTFR will bring back a tradition – Swifty Swine.

For the first time in 25 years, the excitement of pig races and diving swine will be back on the fairgrounds. The NTFR is also presenting the educational, historical and hilarious Paul Bunyan Lumberjack show full of spills, chills and thrills.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit ntfair.com.