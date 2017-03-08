No drugs, alcohol involved in fatal crash

By Brian Knox | Published Wednesday, March 8, 2017

Tags: Decatur, wreck

A Decatur man killed in a crash on a baseball field last December did not have drugs or alcohol in his system.

John Joseph Callan, 43, died Dec. 5 when his pickup crashed through a fence at Harmon Park near downtown Decatur, flipping several times and coming to rest in the infield of a youth baseball field.

Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Jan Morrow pronounced Callan dead at the scene and ordered an autopsy be performed by the Dallas County Medical Examiners Office. The results of the autopsy were sent to Morrow two weeks ago.

The toxicology report shows that blood samples taken from Callan tested negative for the presence of alcohol and drugs.

The autopsy reported the manner of death as accidental. It stated that Callan died from blunt force injuries to his head and neck.

According to the crash report, Callan was southbound on Farm Road 51 at a high rate of speed when he ran off the roadway, hit a curb and drove through a grass median, striking a tree. The truck went airborne and landed on Cates Street before going airborne a second time and colliding with the fence and the batting cages at the baseball field.

At that point, the pickup overturned three times, and Callan was ejected. The crash report shows that Callan was not wearing a seat belt.

The wreck happened just before 9 p.m.

Decatur Police Chief Rex Hoskins said that they were able to analyze information obtained from the truck to determine that Callan was traveling 114 miles per hour when he struck the curb. The speed limit on that portion of the roadway is 30 miles per hour.

Callan died nine days after his 17-year-old son, Johnny Callan, was killed in a single-vehicle crash near Mineral Wells.