Newark to require new safety devices

Newark City Council members Thursday approved an ordinance requiring Knox-Box rapid entry systems at some buildings in town.
The boxes are small, wall-mounted safes that hold building keys to be used by fire and emergency personnel. City Secretary Diane Rasor said new buildings and multifamily residential buildings are included in the ordinance, but existing structures are exempt unless they apply for remodeling.
The council also accepted a bid from Summer Energy for electric service, which Rasor said should save the city about $5,300 annually.
In other business, the council:
- took no action on an agenda item to de-annex 9.75 acres from the city;
- approved a contract with Azle Towing;
- approved an ordinance amending the code of ordinances to add junk aircraft and boats to the article on offenses and nuisances; and
- declared incumbents Mayor Gary Van Wagner, Mayor Pro Tem Mark Wondolowski and Place 5 Councilman Eric Fleischer unopposed in the May 6 election. The three will be sworn in after the May 6 election, which still includes the creation of a municipal development district on the ballot.