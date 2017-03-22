Newark to require new safety devices

By David Talley | Published Wednesday, March 22, 2017

Tags: Newark, Newark City Council

Newark City Council members Thursday approved an ordinance requiring Knox-Box rapid entry systems at some buildings in town.

The boxes are small, wall-mounted safes that hold building keys to be used by fire and emergency personnel. City Secretary Diane Rasor said new buildings and multifamily residential buildings are included in the ordinance, but existing structures are exempt unless they apply for remodeling.

The council also accepted a bid from Summer Energy for electric service, which Rasor said should save the city about $5,300 annually.

In other business, the council: