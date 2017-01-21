Newark gym project takes form

Newark City Council Thursday took several steps toward renovating the gym next door to the city’s community center on Hudson Street, authorizing Mayor Gary Van Wagner to execute an agreement with PRYM Architects LLC for the job.
The city will use funds from a 2016 Texas Community Development Block Grant for the enhancement project, which is poised to reopen the abandoned gym as a community center with a basketball court.
The council started the meeting with more than an hour of closed session talks on selling property to an area home builder, under the stipulation the funds from the sale would be used to cover the city’s portion of the grant.
The council also agreed to a $1 hourly raise for its resident Wise County sheriff’s deputies, who act as the city’s police force.
“They put their lives on the line for us,” Wagner said. “The city is a better place because they’re here.”
Mayor Pro Tem Mark Wondolowski also asked for the city to again consider adding to the pay increase at its next budget discussion.
In other business, the council:
- took no action on an offer from Fort Worth Mineral Co. to buy the city’s oil/gas royalty interests.
- voted to appoint Kimley-Horn as the city’s engineer.
- partnered with Northwest ISD to call a general election for council places 4 and 5 and the mayor.
- approved the creation of a development review committee and accepted council members Eric Fleischer and Chris Raines, who volunteered to be on the committee.