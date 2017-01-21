Newark gym project takes form

By David Talley | Published Saturday, January 21, 2017

Newark City Council Thursday took several steps toward renovating the gym next door to the city’s community center on Hudson Street, authorizing Mayor Gary Van Wagner to execute an agreement with PRYM Architects LLC for the job.

The city will use funds from a 2016 Texas Community Development Block Grant for the enhancement project, which is poised to reopen the abandoned gym as a community center with a basketball court.

The council started the meeting with more than an hour of closed session talks on selling property to an area home builder, under the stipulation the funds from the sale would be used to cover the city’s portion of the grant.

The council also agreed to a $1 hourly raise for its resident Wise County sheriff’s deputies, who act as the city’s police force.

“They put their lives on the line for us,” Wagner said. “The city is a better place because they’re here.”

Mayor Pro Tem Mark Wondolowski also asked for the city to again consider adding to the pay increase at its next budget discussion.

