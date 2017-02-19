Newark City Council places development district on ballot

By David Talley | Published Saturday, February 18, 2017

Tags: Newark, Newark City Council

Newark City Council members Thursday voted to place a measure creating a municipal development district on the ballot this May.

If passed, the measure would abolish a one-half percent sales tax currently designated for the city’s general fund and replace it with an equivalent rate to authorize the entity’s creation.

Municipal development districts are created to promote or expand business enterprises that create jobs in the district or for certain recreation or infrastructure projects.

The council also tabled talks on requiring Knox-Boxes at new commercial buildings, existing commercial buildings and certain multi-family residential buildings. The boxes are wall-mounted safes that hold emergency-use keys for fire and medical personnel.