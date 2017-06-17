New voter ID law provides more options

By Racey Burden | Published Saturday, June 17, 2017

Tags: Election

The Texas Legislature passed a new voter ID law this month, giving voters more options to verify their identity at the ballot box.

The bill behind the law, Senate Bill 5, was used in the November 2016 election, so voters should already be reasonably familiar with it. Rather than only accepting the seven approved forms of photo ID, election officials will now allow voters to use alternate forms of ID – a valid voter registration card, birth certificate or documents that show the voter’s name and address, like utility bills or paychecks.

“I call it old way, new way,” Wise County Elections Administrator Sabra Srader said. “New way being your photo ID, but you can still use something like your utility bill, or old way.”

To use a non-photo ID, voters must sign an affidavit that declares a “reasonable impediment” for not having a photo ID. Those impediments could include lack of transportation, disability or illness, lack of birth certificate, work schedule, family responsibilities, lost or stolen ID or ID applied for but not received. Those who sign the affidavit but do possess a photo ID may be charged with a misdemeanor.

The seven approved forms of photo ID are a Texas driver’s license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety, a Texas handgun license issued by DPS, a Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS, Texas personal identification card issued by DPS, United States military identification card, United States citizenship certificate and United States passport. These forms of ID cannot be more than four years expired before they’re presented for voting.

The voting ID law was a priority for the legislature this session as the state tried to avoid federal oversight on voting after U.S. District Judge Nelva Gonzales Ramos ruled in April that lawmakers purposefully discriminated against minorities under the 2011 law that this iteration will supersede. The ruling will go to an appellate court.

“From now until we hear from the appellate court we’re going with SB 5,” Srader said.

Call the Wise County Elections Office at 940-626-4453 with questions regarding your voter registration status.