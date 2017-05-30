New Paradise board members take office

By Racey Burden | Published Wednesday, November 29, 2017

Tags: Paradise, Paradise School Board

Four new trustees were sworn in at Paradise School Board’s Monday meeting.

Susie Burt, Scott Cox, Renea Remmele and Heath Smith were elected to the board Nov. 7, making four of the seven trustees first-time school board members. In choosing new officers, the board voted for Homer Mundy to remain president and elected Ben Sanders vice president and Shannon Caddell secretary.

The board held a special meeting to discuss the district’s financial integrity rating for the 2015-16 school year from the Texas Education Agency. Interim Superintendent Robert Criswell explained the district received a score of 84 out of 100, above standard. Criswell said the reason the district didn’t make a superior score was its debt service coverage ratio was deemed insufficient to meet the required debt service, as the school board had elected not to raise taxes that year and to cover debt service from the district’s fund balance.

The board also: