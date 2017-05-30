New faces win out in Paradise elections

By Racey Burden | Published Saturday, November 11, 2017

Tags: Election, Paradise

Voters in Paradise chose four new school board members and two new city council members Tuesday, ending the terms of several incumbents.

Paradise School Board Vice President Kevin Howerton lost his seat to Heath Smith, 239-53. Deidre Wise also collected 71 votes in the race for place 3.

Smith said the school board’s first focus should be finding a new superintendent, with a secondary focus on facilities.

“With as many houses as we have being built, we’ll have to look at expanding eventually,” Smith said. “Having a superintendent with experience at a bigger district would be nice because Paradise is growing.”

Incumbent Jody Yates was unseated by Susie Burt, a former Paradise volleyball coach. Burt received 181 votes for Place 4, beating out Yates’ 103 and Jan Cosgrove’s 78.

Rusty Ford decided not to run again for Place 5. Scott Cox garnered 215 votes to win that spot. Chad Cox received 148 votes.

Renea Remmele won the Place 7 unexpired term with 244 votes. She unseated Kendall Williams, who received 82 votes, and beat Mike Christensen, who received 46.

“Of course I’m excited,” Remmele told the Messenger Thursday. “It’s a challenge. The main goal right now is to get a superintendent in – someone who’s there for the kids and the faculty, too.”

In the two contested city council races, both incumbents lost by narrow margins.

Robert Owensby garnered 27 votes to Chris Harris’ 19 for Place 4, and John Ward won Place 5 over Michael Robertson, 26-21.

Mayor Roy Steel, Place 1 council member Amanda Black and Place 3 council member Sandy Onks ran unopposed.

Election results are unofficial until votes are canvassed. Paradise School Board called a special meeting for Monday, Nov. 13, to canvass the results of the election.