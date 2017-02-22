New bill creates college board seats

By Racey Burden | Published Wednesday, February 22, 2017

Tags: Wise County Legistlative Days

Wise County may receive two voting seats on the Weatherford College board of trustees if a newly-filed bill passes.

State Rep. Phil King filed House Bill 2194 just before noon Tuesday, during Wise County Legislative Days. The bill states that the commissioners court of any county in which a Weatherford College branch campus is located and which imposes a maintenance tax will appoint two members to serve on the board.

Under HB 2194, members would serve two-year terms and could be appointed to successive terms. They would be allowed to vote on any issue that pertains to the entire college district, but not participate in decision-making that involves the imposition of a tax or issues that only affect the junior college district in Parker County. None of the appointed Wise County members would be allowed to serve as officers or be counted to determine quorum at meetings.

King spoke about the potential for a voting board position to the Wise County Legislative Days delegation at a breakfast reception Tuesday, before HB 2194 was filed. King said there were “good people on both sides of that deal,” but the current trustees tend to focus on Parker County.

“I think there’s a real need to give Wise County a voting seat on the board,” King said. “When people aren’t working together and seeing the same book, going into executive session, it builds a little suspicion.

“Any county that collects that tax should have a seat on the board.”

County Judge J.D. Clark has pushed for the board position for two years.

“We wanted a say in things that use Wise County tax dollars and affect the Wise County campus,” Clark said.

Wise County is the only county within the district to pay the branch campus maintenance tax, 4.6148 cents per $100 valuation.

When Clark came to the board of trustees to ask for representation, he expected to see one position. The bill calls for two positions because the legislative counsel wanted to keep an odd number of seats on the board, Clark said. He’s satisfied with the bill as drafted, including the limitations that keep Wise County members from voting on Parker County issues and taxes.

“That’s completely appropriate, and we had offered that because we don’t want there to be any heartburn over that,” Clark said.

Trustees voted last week to give Wise an advisory, non-voting position, effective immediately. Board member Mac Smith said at that meeting only the legislature could authorize a Wise County resident to be a member of the board of trustees.

Board President Frank Martin said Tuesday afternoon he didn’t know the bill had been filed.

“I haven’t read it yet,” he said. “I have no comment at this time.”

If HB 2194 passes through the legislature, it will become effective Sept. 1, and the new members will be appointed to start their terms Dec. 1.

“It’s obviously a huge positive step forward,” Clark said. “It’s got the rest of the legislative process to go through now.

“I appreciate the legislators for looking at this and putting forward a reasonable solution that gives taxpayers representation.”

Kristen Tribe contributed to this report.