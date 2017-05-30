New art festival coming downtown

By Racey Burden | Published Wednesday, November 1, 2017

Tags: Bridgeport, Greater Wise Arts Alliance

The Greater Wise Arts Alliance hosts its first Art Beat street festival Saturday.

The festival runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Halsell Street in Bridgeport. GWAA member Cindy Wood said they’re expecting to see 20 to 25 vendors selling unique artworks. Art types include watercolors, pottery, sculpting, quilting, barbed wire art, jagged glass art and more.

Some of the artists will do demonstrations throughout the day, and children can make their own crafts in the kids’ painting corner.

Wood said the GWAA decided that Bridgeport needed another downtown street festival following the cancellation of the Coal Miner’s Festival, and they intend to hold the Art Beat again next year.

“We’re looking forward to rejuvenating the downtown area,” Wood said.