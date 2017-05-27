Neighbors oppose annexation, heavy industrial zoning

By Kristen Tribe | Published Saturday, May 27, 2017

Tags: Decatur, Decatur City Council

Neighboring property owners Monday night spoke against the annexation and re-zoning of 163 acres on the north side of Farm Road 2264 east of U.S. 81/287, just outside Decatur.

This was the second of two public hearings held by Decatur City Council on a voluntary annexation petition by Jody Adams on behalf of the Wise County Consortium LLC. The consortium is asking the city to annex that land and update the land use map to industrial and the zoning map to heavy industrial.

Ernest Gunstream, who owns property on County Road 4010 next to the property under consideration for annexation, mentioned at the first public hearing that he and his neighbors thought the property in question had deed restrictions, but he said Monday night that’s not the case.

“I stand corrected,” he said. “There are no restrictions.”

But Gunstream is still concerned about what will be built on the property.

“Heavy industrial is a blanket, and we haven’t heard anything on what will be built,” he said. “Is there a plan? It could be most anything in there. I was around heavy and industrial for 35 years, and when companies let a chemical out, everybody enjoys it in the area. Right now, I’m opposed to it.”

Citizen Steve Hilliard shared Gunstream’s concerns.

“It would be nice to know what the intentions are in that area,” he said. “I think the zoning is not good to be that close to residential areas.”

He was also worried about how an industrial site could increase traffic on that stretch of roadway and at the intersection of FM 2264 and U.S. 81/287.

Connie York Marwitz owns houses on nearby property and is concerned they will lose value with the property in question zoned heavy industrial.

“We don’t know what it’s going to be, and they said they did that because they can always back off from heavy industrial, so I wonder if they know what they’re going to do with it,” she said.

She also said lights on an industrial site would be a problem for the houses across the road.

Martha Fox, who lives in the city limits, said she’d been planning to speak to the council for six months on light trespass and light pollution and decided to attend the public hearing when she found out people along FM 2264 were concerned about potential light from the property being discussed.

“Any light that is produced on one property should not fall on any other person’s property,” she said, “so a lighting ordinance could prevent big lights glaring into people’s bedrooms and backyards.”

She offered to serve on a related committee if the city establishes one.

The proposed annexation is now scheduled to go to the Planning and Zoning Commission June 6.