Muscara sentenced in shooting case

By Brian Knox | Published Wednesday, November 1, 2017



A Decatur woman arrested in June for shooting at her boyfriend pleaded guilty last week to a misdemeanor charge in connection with the incident.

According to court records, Regina Brown Muscara, 58, pleaded guilty Oct. 24 to deadly conduct, a Class A misdemeanor, in exchange for time served in jail. She spent 37 days in county jail from June 18 to July 24.

Muscara was arrested June 18 and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin, deputies responded to a report of a gun being fired in the 300 block of Kristi Lane south of Decatur on the afternoon of June 17. Officers discovered that Muscara was involved in an argument with her 54-year-old boyfriend when she fired one round from a .38 caliber revolver at the man.

The man was not hit.

DRUG CHARGE RESULTS IN PROBATION

Sabrina Gail Amey, 31, of Decatur pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and was given five years deferred adjudication in 271st District Court in Decatur Monday.

Amey was also ordered to pay a $1,500 fine and $180 in restitution as well as serve 240 hours of community service.

As part of the plea deal, prosecutors dismissed a pending charge of possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams.

Amey was arrested for possession of methamphetamine 4-200 grams after her fingerprints were found on a bag of methamphetamine discovered in the possession of Leland Everton during a traffic stop July 26, 2016.

After a search warrant was executed on Everton and Amey’s home in the 1700 block of College Street in Decatur, another gram of methamphetamine was found, leading to the other drug charge on Amey.

During the search of the home, investigators also seized 20 weapons, mostly assault rifles with large capacity magazines, that led to federal firearm charges for Everton. He pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in March to felon in possession of a firearm charge and was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

HURDSMAN TRIAL DATE SET

Paradise resident Rodney Adam Hurdsman could have his trial on federal bank robbery charges in Arkansas as early as late November.

Hurdsman made an appearance in U.S. District Court of the Eastern District of Arkansas last Thursday, according to federal court records, and a trial date has been set for Nov. 27 before Judge J. Leon Holmes.

Hurdsman, 48, was indicted by a federal grand jury in September on two counts: aiding and abetting bank robbery and aiding and abetting possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

Hurdsman’s wife, Stephanie Michelle Hurdsman, 42, of Paradise and her sister, Oneida Denise Saylor, 38, were also indicted on the same two counts.

The three are accused of robbing the Malvern National Bank in Benton, Ark., June 16, 2014.

Rodney Hurdsman pleaded not guilty to the charges in the indictment during his court appearance last week.

He was convicted in an unrelated case of theft in 271st District Court in Wise County in September and sentenced to 75 years in prison. That case involved the theft of catalysts and other tools from a gas processing facility near Decatur in February of 2014.

Hurdsman has appealed that district court case to the Second Court of Appeals in Fort Worth.