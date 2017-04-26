Mural planned for downtown Bridgeport

By Racey Burden | Published Wednesday, April 26, 2017

Tags: Bridgeport, Bridgeport City Council

A new mural is coming to downtown Bridgeport this summer.

On Monday, the city council approved appropriating $7,950 from the city’s unused hotel/motel tax funds to have the mural painted on 901 Halsell St., which currently houses Body Fitnus Gym. The design will incorporate things that encapsulate the town – the lake, a stagecoach, a bull.

“We believe this kind of represents Bridgeport’s past and its future,” Main Street Manager Tiffany Evans said.

The location of the mural was chosen for its proximity to the Bridgeport Historical Museum and Visitor Center.

“It’s going to be a tourist attraction downtown, bringing visitors downtown to look at it and take their pictures in front of it,” Evans said. “It’s also a cool thing for residents to take their picture in front of for special events.”

Local artist Mary Boswell has been commissioned to paint the mural with the help of her students. The project is expected to start in May and should take about two weeks to complete.

The city will host a Dinner Downtown fundraising meal in June to raise more money for the mural.

The council also approved new fees for Northwest Park. Non-residents with SUVs will pay $25 for one-day entry, $40 for two days and $55 for three. Residents will pay $15 for one day, $25 for two and $35 for three. Non-residents with all-terrain vehicles will pay $15 for one-day entry, $25 for two days and $35 for three; and residents will pay $10 for one day, $15 for two and $20 for three.