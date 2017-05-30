Multiple plats approved

By Kristen Tribe | Published Saturday, October 21, 2017

Wise County commissioners reviewed a number of plats at their meeting Monday.

They approved the following:

final plat for Mandy Land Addition, lot 1, block A in Precinct 1 with variances on drainage and road frontage;

final plat for Cedar Ridge Estates, lots 1-6, in Precinct 1;

final plat for JC Addition, lot 1, block 1 in Precinct 2 with a variance on the drainage study;

preliminary plat for Briar Ranch, lots 1-65, in Precinct 3;

re-plat for Joyce Estates, lot 4, block 1 in Precinct 3;

final plat Neal’s Paradise, lot 1, block 1 in Precinct 3 with variances on road frontage and a drainage study;

final plat for Melson Addition, block 1, in Precinct 4 with a variance on the drainage plan and 2-acre minimum requirement; and

final plat for Womack Place, lots 1 and 2, in Precinct 4.

In other business, commissioners approved tax bid sales of two properties including lot 3, block 6, Unit 5 in Runaway Bay for $1,000 to Cody Anderson and Brittany Smith; and lot 64, block 4, Unit 6 in Runaway Bay for $250 to Tammie Ray.