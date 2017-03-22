NEWS HEADLINES

Multiple people injured in 3-vehicle accident

By Kristen Tribe | Published Wednesday, March 22, 2017
SERIOUS CRASH – The Dodge Ram pickup in the foreground rear-ended the Dodge Journey (seen in the background) Monday afternoon on Farm Road 730 as it sat in the northbound lane waiting to turn left onto County Road 4770. The driver of the pickup, Connor McHugh, 21, of Alvord was issued a ticket for failure to control speed. Messenger photo by Joe Duty

Two people were taken to a Fort Worth hospital Monday following a three-vehicle accident on Farm Road 730 south of Boyd.

CHAIN REACTION – A Chevrolet Lumina sits on the edge of a creek bed after being struck by a Dodge Journey that was rear-ended on Farm Road 730 at County Road 4770 Monday afternoon. Messenger photo by Joe Duty

Department of Public Safety Trooper William Wallace said a Dodge Journey driven by Ashlee Wiltshire, 20, of Boyd was stopped in the northbound lane waiting to turn left onto County Road 4770 about 4:45 p.m. when it was struck from behind by a Dodge Ram pickup driven by Connor McHugh, 21, of Alvord.

McHugh was not injured, but Wallace said he was issued a ticket for failure to control speed.

When the SUV was struck, it was pushed into oncoming traffic where it was struck by a southbound Chevrolet Lumina driven by Theresa Parr, 73, of Fort Worth. The Lumina spun around, ran across the northbound lanes and through a fence. Wallace said Parr kept her foot on the accelerator, ran through a pasture and hit a tree before coming to rest at the edge of a creek, about 100 yards from the initial impact.

She and a male passenger were taken to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth by Wise County EMS.

Wiltshire and her 18-month-old son, Hunter Campbell, and her sister, Kaitlyn Wiltshire, who were passengers in the SUV, were taken to Wise Health System in Decatur, according to Wallace.


