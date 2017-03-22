Multiple people injured in 3-vehicle accident

By Kristen Tribe | Published Wednesday, March 22, 2017

Tags: Boyd, wreck

Two people were taken to a Fort Worth hospital Monday following a three-vehicle accident on Farm Road 730 south of Boyd.

Department of Public Safety Trooper William Wallace said a Dodge Journey driven by Ashlee Wiltshire, 20, of Boyd was stopped in the northbound lane waiting to turn left onto County Road 4770 about 4:45 p.m. when it was struck from behind by a Dodge Ram pickup driven by Connor McHugh, 21, of Alvord.

McHugh was not injured, but Wallace said he was issued a ticket for failure to control speed.

When the SUV was struck, it was pushed into oncoming traffic where it was struck by a southbound Chevrolet Lumina driven by Theresa Parr, 73, of Fort Worth. The Lumina spun around, ran across the northbound lanes and through a fence. Wallace said Parr kept her foot on the accelerator, ran through a pasture and hit a tree before coming to rest at the edge of a creek, about 100 yards from the initial impact.

She and a male passenger were taken to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth by Wise County EMS.

Wiltshire and her 18-month-old son, Hunter Campbell, and her sister, Kaitlyn Wiltshire, who were passengers in the SUV, were taken to Wise Health System in Decatur, according to Wallace.