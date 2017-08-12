Multiple departments battle barn fire

By Racey Burden | Published Saturday, August 12, 2017

Tags: Decatur

Several local fire departments responded to a hay barn fire in Decatur Thursday afternoon.

A metal outbuilding filled with hay on North Business U.S. 81/287 caught fire around 4 p.m. Decatur Fire Chief Mike Richardson said a driver passing by noticed heavy smoke and called 911.

“When we got here, there was a lot of fire and a lot of hay,” Richardson said.

Alvord, Bridgeport and Paradise fire departments were also called to combat the blaze, and Wise County Emergency Medical Services was on standby.

The owner of the property, Spencer Pryor, was not at home when the fire started, and Richardson said the cause has yet to be determined. The investigation will be completed by the Wise County Fire Marshal’s Office.

Decatur was out with the fire until 1:30 a.m. Friday. Richardson said they pulled out more than 1,000 bales.

“It’s a long, drawn-out thing,” Richardson said. “We’ve got to get all the hay out and pull it all apart.”