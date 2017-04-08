Movie money gets bad review

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, April 8, 2017

Tags: Bridgeport

If you are handed a $100 bill in the Bridgeport area, you might want to take a close look at it.

Bridgeport Police Chief Steve Stanford said his office received two reports of counterfeit money being used at local businesses this week. In both cases, the $100 bills include the words “For Motion Picture Use Only.” Otherwise, the bills look and feel very much like the real thing, he said.

Stanford said about $400 in fake bills were used to purchase items Monday. A second report was taken on Wednesday, but in that case, the cashier caught the fake bill.

“Supposedly the suspect had sold something recently on Facebook,” and obtained the fake $100 bill, Stanford said. “He paid the $100 up then and there.”

Anyone who finds any suspicious-looking money or activity is asked to contact the Bridgeport Police Department or your local law enforcement agency.