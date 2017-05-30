Motorcyclist dies in crash

By Kristen Tribe | Published Wednesday, November 8, 2017

Tags: Forestburg

A Forestburg man was killed Saturday night when his motorcycle crashed near the intersection of Farm Roads 455 and 51 North.

Joshua Walters, 34, was traveling eastbound on 455 near Slidell and likely took a curve too fast, according to Department of Public Safety Trooper Carson Bening. The motorcycle ran off the road and hit an embankment.

“We’re not sure why he left the roadway, but we think speed was a factor,” Bening said.

Walters was not wearing a helmet. Bening said it’s unclear when the accident occurred. A passerby spotted the motorcycle and called 911 around 10:25 p.m.

In addition to DPS, Wise County sheriff’s deputies, Wise County medics and Greenwood-Slidell Fire Department responded to the scene.

Walters was pronounced dead by Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Jan Morrow.