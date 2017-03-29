Mother indicted in child’s death

By Brian Knox | Published Wednesday, March 29, 2017

Tags: Alvord, Grand Jury Indictments

An Alvord woman has been indicted in the drowning death of her 2-year-old daughter.

Amanda Ann Clark, 27, was indicted March 16 by a Wise County grand jury for the second degree felony charge of injury to a child reckless causes serious bodily injury.

The indictment states that Clark “recklessly, by omission” caused serious bodily injury to her youngest daughter, Alexandria, by failing to properly supervise her daughter while the child was in a bathtub filled with water.

Investigators say Clark left her three daughters – ages 6, 3 and 2 – alone in a bathtub while she had sex with a man in her bedroom Oct. 23.

Clark’s oldest daughter then came into the bedroom to tell her mom Alexandria wasn’t breathing.

Clark and first responders performed CPR on the child, including while Alexandria was taken by ambulance to Wise Health System in Decatur, but the child could not be revived.

The grand jury March 16 also returned the following felony indictments:

Shawn Daniel Wessinger, possession of a controlled substance 4-400 grams (THC); possession of marijuana 4 ounces-5 pounds

Charles William Potter, possession of a controlled substance 4-200 grams (methamphetamine)

Katherine Sue McKeever, manufacture/deliver controlled substance 4-200 grams (methamphetamine)

Teresa Dyane Degarmo, manufacture/deliver controlled substance 4-200 grams (methamphetamine)

Felix Wesley Cuellar, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram (methamphetamine)

Bryan Andrew Colunga, possession of a controlled substance 4-400 grams (THC)

Pawel Martin Bujak-Sochalski, possession of a controlled substance 4-200 grams (heroin)

Douglas Allen Parr, theft of property $2,500-$30,000 enhanced; abuse of official capacity $2,500-$30,000; tamper with government record defraud/harm (seven counts) (A related story was featured in the March 18 Wise County Messenger.)

Rebecca Lee Shaw, unauthorized use of a vehicle; possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram (methamphetamine)

Sandra Kay Williams, theft of property $2,500-$30,000

Jared Remell Thomas, theft of service $2,500-$30,000

Marshall Lee Miller, driving while intoxicated third or more

Bradley Kruger, driving while intoxicated third or more

Steven Michael Smith, burglary of a habitation

Steven Michael Smith, burglary of a habitation

Chad Taylor Alphin, burglary of a habitation

Jason Ray Walker, injury to a child/elderly/disabled with intent to cause bodily injury

Jesus Torres, deadly conduct discharge firearm

Lane Anthony Blaylock, assault family/household member impede breath/circulation

Mario Landan Blount, assault family/household member with previous conviction

Tiffani Bacidia Burton, fraudulent use/possession of identifying information less than 5 items

Sabrina Renee Chambers, fraudulent use/possession of identifying information less than 5 items

Caleb Dalton Davis, unlawful restraint expose to serious bodily injury

Richard Martin Gallagher, assault family/household member impede breath/circulation

Jason Housel, forgery financial instrument elderly

Stephen D. Hollingsworth, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (two counts)

Christopher Stetson Walker, fraudulent use/possession identify number of items less than five elderly

Brandon Wayne Culbertson, tamper with oil/gas rigs to limit/control operation

Brandon Wayne Culbertson, tamper with oil/gas rigs to limit/control operation (two counts)

Brandon Wayne Culbertson, tamper with oil/gas rigs to limit/control operation (two counts)

Brandon Wayne Culbertson, tamper with oil/gas rigs to limit/control operation (four counts)

Charles Delane Greer, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair

John Wayne McLemore, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Trent Douglas Mills, assault family/household member with previous conviction

Christopher Devin Odell, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Matthew Ryan Oyster, sexual abuse of a child continuous: victim under 14

Raymond Alonso Rivera, assault family/household member impede breath/circulation; assault family/household member with previous conviction

Christopher Shaun Schluter, assault family/household member impede breath/circulation

Erin Mornay Jones, forgery financial instrument (six counts)

Alfonso Reyes, assault intentional/reckless breath/circulation family member with previous conviction; assault family/household member with previous conviction

Brandi Robinson Lutrull, hinder apprehension or prosecution of known felon

Jason Colbert Kitchens, assault family/household member impede breath/circulation

Jason Colbert Kitchens, injury to a child/elderly/disabled with intent to cause bodily injury