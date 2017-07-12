Mother given probation in child’s death

By Brian Knox | Published Wednesday, July 12, 2017

Tags: Alvord

The mother of a 2-year-old child who was left unattended in a bathtub and drowned last fall in Alvord pleaded guilty to injury to a child Monday.

Amanda Ann Clark, 27, was indicted March 16 by a Wise County grand jury for the second degree felony charge of injury to a child reckless causes serious bodily injury.

On Monday, she entered a guilty plea to a reduced charge of injury to a child criminal negligence – a state jail felony – in 271st District Court in Decatur. The plea agreement was for deferred adjudication with five years probation. The punishment range for a state jail felony is up to two years in prison.

The indictment states Clark failed to properly supervise her youngest daughter, Alexandria, while the child was in a bathtub filled with water. Investigators say Clark left her three daughters – ages 6, 3 and 2 – alone in a bathtub while she had sex with a man in her bedroom Oct. 23 of last year. The man told investigators he had come to the home in the 400 block of Decatur Street in Alvord for a “booty call.”

Clark’s oldest daughter came into the bedroom to tell her mom Alexandria wasn’t breathing. Clark and first responders performed CPR on the child, including while Alexandria was taken by ambulance to Wise Health System in Decatur, but the child could not be revived.

According to court records, Clark will not be required to perform any community service, pay a fine or serve any more time in county jail. She served two weeks in county jail last November following her arrest in the case.