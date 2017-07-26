Most districts best state averages on STAAR

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, July 26, 2017

Tags: STAAR

A vast majority of Wise County students outperformed the state in the spring on the high school end of course and the elementary and middle school State of Texas Assessment of Academic Readiness (STAAR).

Paradise students scored better than the state average on all 22 exams. Alvord, Boyd and Decatur were at or above the state average in all but one assessment.

Bridgeport ISD was the Wise County school that did not meet the state average on most of its tests. The district’s scores lagged behind the state on 13 exams.

The scores pooled together through reports available on the Data Interaction for Student Assessment website. Decatur and Boyd school officials recently presented the countywide charts at public meetings, showing the performance on the first administration on the end-of-course exams and the percentage of all students reaching the “approaches grade level” on the STAAR tests in grades 3-8. In grades, five and eight students were given a second administration on reading and math exams to students not reaching grade level status. An average was figured for the two.

Along with performing better than the state on all 22 exams, Paradise ISD had the highest percent passing when all the tests were averaged.

Paradise Assistant Superintendent Patti Seckman pointed out the district’s percentage of students reaching the masters level increased along with math and science scores.

“We will target writing and reading and continued to improve our math performance,” Seckman said.

Decatur exceeded the state average in 19 of the 22 tests, and the other three were even with state averages. The highest level, known as “masters grade level,” showed the district scoring above the state in 13 of the 22 tests.

Compared to last year’s district scores, the percentage of students approaching grade level dropped in 18 of the 22 tests. The percentage of students who mastered their grade level increased in 12 of the 22 tests and decreased in the other 10.

Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction Dr. Deidre Parish, who began working at the district this summer, explained that the assessments are used for data, and data is used for conversations.

“We will have a conversation on literacy skills. reading, writing, English 1, 2 will be good place to start, as we observe and learn this year,” she said.

Aside from fourth-grade writing, Boyd students exceeded the state in category.

“We were competitive with the region, state and county,” said Boyd Assistant Superintendent Barbara Stice. “One area, we were encouraged was with our Level III masters. We’ve seen a lot of growth there.”

Stice said the district will be working to improve its writing scores in every grade level.

Alvord students outperformed the state in 20 of the 22 exams – the exceptions eighth-grade science and social students.

Alvord Superintendent Dr. Randy Brown said his district measures its progress against state averages, rather than against its score the previous year.

“One thing for us, if you want to compare scores, is how we compare to the state,” Brown said. “Those passing standards change variables from year to year.”

Brown said he was pleased with the results but they also highlight a need for focus in some areas.

“But of course we always want to improve,” he added. “I have full confidence in the staff we have in place. Credit goes to our teachers and students for these scores.”

Brown also stressed the importance of keeping testing results in perspective. The state places a heavy emphasis on testing where the district’s overall objective is to make sure students are learning, he said.

Chico ISD performed better than the state in all but two areas – fifth-grade reading and eighth-grade science.

Chico Superintendent Don Elsom said he was proud of the district’s results but also noted several issues with the testing process.

“I feel like we did a really good job,” he said. We’ve done well in the past. We’ve got a few spots to look at, but unless you’re performing at 100 percent, you’ve got those.”‘

Elsom stressed the importance of making sure students are successful after graduation over a single day’s test grade. The district this year administered the Texas Success Initiative exam to its eighth-graders, meaning they can begin taking college courses this fall and even graduate high school with enough college credit for an associate’s degree.

“When I got here, I wanted us to start looking at what we’re doing to help students leave school and be successful,” he said. “STAAR doesn’t predict how they’ll do in college, and we’re more focused on providing greater opportunities for students after they graduate here.”

Staff writers Brian Knox and David Talley contributed to this report.