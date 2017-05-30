Morrow seeks sixth term as JP

By Kristen Tribe | Published Wednesday, November 15, 2017



Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Jan Morrow announced last week she will seek a sixth term in office.

The longtime JP’s reason for running is simple.

“I still like my job,” she told the Messenger. “I feel this is the people’s court, and we try to do the best we can for folks.”

During the current term, she and her staff have implemented a number of civil law reforms, which affected filing, pre-trial procedures, trial and appeal of all civil cases filed in a justice court.

“We’ve addressed that, and now we’re addressing several other issues within our society,” she said.

Morrow explained her court is dealing with more indigence and helping people with issues related to the economic downturn.

“We’re still a people’s court, and we’re trying to address anything that could be a benefit to the people within the constraints of the law,” she said.

In the future, Morrow expects JP courts to transition to electronic filings, and she’s excited about that.

“I think it will open up a new aspect for the courts at this level,” she said.

Morrow is enthusiastic about the potential challenges ahead and looks forward to continuing her service to citizens if re-elected.

“This really is a job about serving others,” she said, “and I appreciate the opportunity.”

Morrow is running as a Republican in the March 6 primary election.