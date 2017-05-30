More Republican candidates file

By Kristen Tribe | Published Saturday, November 25, 2017

Tags: Election

Almost halfway through the filing period, 16 local Republicans have signed up to be on the March 6 primary ballot.

Filing opened Nov. 11 and runs through 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 11.

According to Wise County Republican Party Chair Allen Williamson, the following candidates have filed (Incumbents are noted with an asterisk.):

County judge – J.D. Clark*

Precinct 2 county commissioner – Kevin Burns*, Johnny Wall

Precinct 4 county commissioner – Gaylord Kennedy*

County treasurer – Katherine Canova Hudson*

County clerk – Sherry Coursey Lemon*

District clerk – Brenda Starnes Rowe*

Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace – Jan Morrow*

Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace – Ashly Coker DoByns, Callie Watts Manning, Kim Redman

Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace – Mandy Hopkins Hays*

Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace – Todd Bailey, Kent C. “Bucky” Manoushagian

Precinct 3 constable (remainder of unexpired term) – Charles B. Applewhite, Cary Mellema

State Rep. Phil King and Sen. Craig Estes have both filed for re-election with the state Republican Party. Pat Fallon filed to run against Estes in the Republican primary.