NEWS HEADLINES

More Republican candidates file

By Kristen Tribe | Published Saturday, November 25, 2017
Tags:

Almost halfway through the filing period, 16 local Republicans have signed up to be on the March 6 primary ballot.

Filing opened Nov. 11 and runs through 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 11.

According to Wise County Republican Party Chair Allen Williamson, the following candidates have filed (Incumbents are noted with an asterisk.):

  • County judge – J.D. Clark*
  • Precinct 2 county commissioner – Kevin Burns*, Johnny Wall
  • Precinct 4 county commissioner – Gaylord Kennedy*
  • County treasurer – Katherine Canova Hudson*
  • County clerk – Sherry Coursey Lemon*
  • District clerk – Brenda Starnes Rowe*
  • Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace – Jan Morrow*
  • Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace – Ashly Coker DoByns, Callie Watts Manning, Kim Redman
  • Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace – Mandy Hopkins Hays*
  • Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace – Todd Bailey, Kent C. “Bucky” Manoushagian
  • Precinct 3 constable (remainder of unexpired term) – Charles B. Applewhite, Cary Mellema

State Rep. Phil King and Sen. Craig Estes have both filed for re-election with the state Republican Party. Pat Fallon filed to run against Estes in the Republican primary.


Leave a Reply. Note: As of March 24, 2011, all posted comments will include the users full name.

WCMessenger.com News and Blog Comment Guidelines

You must be logged in to post a comment.