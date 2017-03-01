Monstrous machine: DHS auto tech students build behemoth truck

By David Talley | Published Wednesday, March 1, 2017

Tags: Decatur

It’s titled under “1984 Chevy pickup.”

But the nearly 10-foot tall, 5-ton behemoth lurking in the Decatur High School Auto Tech bay is nothing like any vehicle that’s rolled off a production floor.

“It’s a 5-ton military truck and two ’80s model Chevys,” auto tech instructor Carl Chambers said. “When you get an old military truck like this, you can register it as a military truck, and you don’t need tags or anything. You can run down the road. This one is civilian, so we had to register and inspect it. It’s insured and street legal.”

Videos of the vehicle, named “Project MOAB” after a military superweapon, crushing cars and towing two Ford Super Duty pickups can be found on the high school auto tech Instagram page, which has garnered 2,600 followers and built online notoriety for the locally-famous truck.

Decatur auto tech students Seth Sirman and Nick Martinez both said the vehicle has turned heads on the street.

“People will drive up next to us with their phones out taking pictures,” Sirman said.

Martinez agreed:

“They’re not even worried about staring,” he said. “It’s just ‘I’ve got to get a picture of this truck.’ And then they seeing a bunch of high school kids in it and seeing we built it, it blows their minds.”

Sirman and Martinez are part of an eight-person team of students responsible for the build.

“[Chambers] just kind of directs us and helps when we get stuck,” Sirman said. “All that right there is built by high school students.”

Standing proudly in front of Project Moab, Chambers reflected on the monstrous difficulty of the build, which the team started in September using funds from selling last year’s project. He said the team has built hot rods in the past, and the military-themed monster truck was supposed to be an easier build. However, numerous fabrication jobs and other technical difficulties delayed the completion date.

“I try to make them come only on Tuesdays, but everybody ended up being here three to four days a week,” Chambers said. “Sometimes we put in 50 or 60 hours a week working on this thing.

“Everybody’s tired, and everybody’s mental capacity is spent. You do something for four or five months straight and you work with somebody every day, you get to arguing and you get irritated. They’re all friends, but if you spend a bunch of time working together, it can test your patience.”

With the brunt of the work finished, Chambers said all that’s left is to complete the vehicle’s A/C system to match a modernized interior.

“After all of that, we’ve decided to wait a few weeks to finish the A/C,” he said. “Everyone needs a break.”

There’s no break in the team’s show schedule, though, with 12 planned between now and the end of the school year. It’s all part of what Chambers hopes will build recognition for the auto tech program and its student workers.

“A lot of them have jobs, but they come to school after that to work on this,” he said. “We were up here many, many nights until 2, 3 or 4 in the morning. I’ve got a few diehards that won’t leave. This shop is more their’s than it is mine.”