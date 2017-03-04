Mobile home, camper burn

By Racey Burden | Published Saturday, March 4, 2017

Tags: Chico, fire, Sunset

A mobile home between Sunset and Chico burned to the ground Friday afternoon.

Wise County Deputy Fire Marshal Joe Washburn said a passerby who lived near the home on County Road 1886 saw the fire and stopped. At the time, it was confined to a pit with trash in it.

By the time fire departments arrived on scene, the mobile home, a camper and a few surrounding outbuildings were on fire, along with some cars in the yard.

Washburn said the mobile home is occupied, but the homeowner was not there at the time of the fire. He said the blaze appears to have spread from the pit fire.

No one was hurt, but neighbors did rescue two ducks from the mobile home.