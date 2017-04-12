Missing teen found dead

By Brian Knox | Published Wednesday, April 12, 2017

Tags: Newark

The body of a missing Newark teenager was found Tuesday afternoon in Newark.

Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said Bryan Chaffin, 18, left his home Friday, April 7, but did not arrive at Northwest High School where he was a student.

That same day, Chaffin’s truck was found abandoned on County Road 4854, on the opposite side of town from where he lived. Akin said the teen had also left without his phone.

The sheriff’s department began gathering information on his possible whereabouts by talking to his friends and contacting his place of work.

Missing posters that included Chaffin’s photo were placed around town.

On Tuesday, deputies began searching the Newark area. As they were walking along the railroad tracks, they located Chaffin’s body around mid-afternoon.

“We’re investigating it as a questionable death, just like we would any other questionable death that is a possible homicide. The immediate evidence is that it appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” Akin said.

The sheriff said a shotgun was recovered at the scene.

Chaffin’s body will likely be sent to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.