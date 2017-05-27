By Racey Burden | Published Saturday, May 27, 2017

WC Challenger Charities is on track to pass the $1 million mark this year.

Through their highly successful J.W. Hart PBR Challenge, the charity has donated $957,100 directly to 50 organizations, most of them local, over the last 13 years.

“It’s kind of hard to fathom,” WCCC President Andrew Rottner said. “It’s a significant number, and it’s done a lot of good in the community.”

Last year the PBR Challenge alone raised $50,000, and the Eighter from Decatur BBQ Challenge raised $22,000. WCCC will again host both events Saturday, June 3, but there are more activities planned throughout the week.

Warriors and Rodeo (WAR) has partnered with WCCC to create a week of activities for military, EMS and firefighters, starting with a dinner Tuesday, May 30, and fitness and rodeo clinics Wednesday, May 31. Those interested in participating can sign up at warriorsandrodeo.org.

The charity 1,000 Miles Till Home will hold a benefit dinner 6 p.m. Thursday, June 1, at the Decatur Civic Center. There will be a live auction and a presentation from Patriot Paws. Those interested in a table at the dinner may contact Angie Uselton, 940-389-5986. Tables are $500, and all proceeds will go toward the home the organization will give to a veteran Saturday night. It’s the 15th house 1,000 Miles Till Home has bought.

On Friday, June 2, the Dr Pepper Fan Zone opens at 3 p.m. at the Wise County Fairgrounds, with the first mutton busting kids’ competition at 6 p.m., followed by the Bullfighters Only freestyle bull fight at 8 p.m. Tickets for that event are available for $15 at bullfightersonly.com.

Judges are still needed for the Eighter from Decatur BBQ Challenge on Saturday. Interested parties can sign up at wcchallenger.org/BBQChallenge.

Saturday, June 3, is the main event. Gates to the PBR Challenge open 5:30 p.m. at the Wise County Fairgrounds, and the bull riding starts at 8. Tickets are between $15 and $35 and are available at wcchallenger.org. The website also has a full schedule of events for the weekend.

The WCCC event organizers hope to raise as much money as possible for their charities this year, not just to pass that $1 million mark, but also to honor Roy Young, the co-founder who passed away five years ago.

“When Roy passed, it gave us more of mission,” WCCC co-founder Wendell Berry said. “We’ve really stepped it up.”