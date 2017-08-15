Milk recall issued for local dairy

By Brian Knox | Published August 15, 2017

Tags: Paradise

Raw milk from K-Bar Dairy in Paradise has tested positive for the Brucella bacteria, prompting a recall by the Texas Department of State Health Services.

According to a health alert issued by the DSHS Monday, a Texas resident tested positive for Brucella after consuming raw milk purchased from K-Bar.

The DSHS advised that people who have consumed the milk since June 1 are at the highest risk of contracting Brucellosis.

“Consumers are advised not to consume any raw milk products from K-Bar Dairy that are still in their possession and to discard it,” according to the health alert.

Kimberly Lambert, co-owner of K-Bar Dairy, said milk samples have been sent off for testing to try to locate the exact source of the bacteria, and it could take until the end of the month to get the results.