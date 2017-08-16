Milk recall issued for local dairy

By Brian Knox | Published Wednesday, August 16, 2017

Tags: Paradise

Raw milk from K-Bar Dairy in Paradise has tested positive for the Brucella bacteria, prompting a recall by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS).

According to a health alert issued by the DSHS Monday, a Texas resident tested positive for Brucella after consuming raw milk purchased from K-Bar, which is licensed to sell raw milk.

The DSHS advised that people who have consumed the milk since June 1 are at the highest risk of contracting Brucellosis.

“Consumers are advised not to consume any raw milk products from K-Bar Dairy that are still in their possession and to discard it,” according to the health alert.

Since it is unknown how long Brucella may have been in the milk, people who consumed raw milk products from the dairy between January and June 2017 should watch for signs of Brucellosis. Initial symptoms could include fever, sweats, malaise, anorexia, headache, pain in muscles, joint or back and fatigue. Symptoms that may last longer or reoccur can include recurrent fevers, arthritis, swelling of the testicle and scrotum area, inflammation of the heart, neurologic symptoms, chronic fatigue, depression and swelling of the liver and spleen.

Brucellosis is treated with antibiotics.

Kimberly Lambert, co-owner of K-Bar Dairy, said milk samples have been sent off for testing to try to locate the exact source of the bacteria, and it could take until the end of the month to get the results.

“We’re doing everything we can do and fully complying with the state department of health,” she said. “If the public has any questions, don’t hesitate to contact me.”

The dairy shared a story about the recall on its Facebook page late Monday, and dozens of customers had posted comments showing their support for Lambert and the dairy by Tuesday afternoon.

Lambert said her husband is a fourth generation dairy farmer, and the Lambert family has been milking cows continuously since 1902.