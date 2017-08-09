Middle school mindset; Raven takes over at Chisholm Trail Middle School

By David Talley | Published Wednesday, August 9, 2017

As an assistant principal at Rhome’s Chisholm Trail Middle School, Matrice Raven helped lead a team of dedicated teachers to install school programs rooted in a middle school mindset.

Raven has taken over as principal and will be ready for the campus’ first bell to ring Aug. 28. She was formally hired June 27.

“I’ve been in middle schools for almost 17 years,” she said. “My whole career has been, so I recognize how critical this time is in working with adolescents. So our programming, our practices and even the way we discipline students is rooted in a middle school philosophy that’s really all about adolescents and adolescent development.”

Raven has served on the campus as an assistant principal since 2014. Driving down Farm Road 3433 to visit the school for the first time brought back memories of attending the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg, which she said also has a rural setting. She said the connection helped foster a love for the school.

Raven said moving up from within the campus meant the staff could hit the ground running since they all already know each other.

“We don’t lose any time with me learning a new staff or anything like that,” she said. “This is home for me. It’s an opportunity to keep us moving forward in the direction we’ve been going. We’ve had great leadership, so I feel like it’s a seamless transition to move us forward.”

Also steady through the transition is the student age group. Raven said the staff has worked diligently to design a campus geared specifically for students.

“The middle school is different,” she said. “These kids are at a crucial point in their development. One day they’re acting like a high schooler, the next day they’re acting like an elementary kid. But our staff gets it.

“We’re sensitive to those social and emotional needs,” she said. “We have a school program that’s designed for them. It’s designed in a way where they love coming to school.”

The staff will assemble for several professional development sessions, including “vision day,” where employees have a chance to consider and discuss their hopes and goals for the upcoming year. Raven said she’s committed to building on the strong base already in place, which includes working closely with parents, who she labeled “our most important resource.”

“Just in general, there’s a lot of excitement about the year because a lot of times when you change leaders, you’re a little bit hesitant sometimes for that change because we don’t know what it’s going to be like. But having been here and having been with our kids and our staff for the last three years, I feel like we can gain a lot of ground because we’re not starting new,” she said. “We’re ready to keep moving.”