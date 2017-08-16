Mexican consul in Wise this week

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, August 16, 2017

Tags: Bridgeport

The Consulate General of Mexico in Dallas will be hosting its “Mobile Consulate” program Wednesday and Thursday at the First United Methodist Church in Bridgeport.

The consulate is offering marriage license, passport, birth certificate and voter card processing services from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can make appointments by calling 1-877-639-4835 or online at citas.sre.gob.mx. Without an appointment, the consulate will not process your documents.

Bring the following documents to your appointment:

1. Birth certificate

2. Official identification. The name on the ID should match the name on the birth certificate.

3. Proof of address with your name on it (example – utility bills).

FUMC is located at 608 17th Street.

—–

El Consulado General de M xico informa que a partir del 16 al 17 de agosto se ofrecer el servicio de “Consulado Sobre Ruedas” en la ciudad de Bridgeport en el First United Method Church, 608 17th St., de 8 a.m. a 1 p.m.

Se les recuerda que podr n realizar sus citas al 1-877-639-4835 o via web citas.sre.gob.mx. Recuerda que si no tiene una cita programada previamente, no podr tramitar su documento.

Se ofrecer n los servicios de matr culas consulares, pasaportes, actas de nacimiento y credencial para votar INE.

Los documentos b sicos que deber n presentar para realizar los tr mites sons:

1. Acta de nacimiento.

2. Identificaci n oficial. El nombre en la identificaci n debe coincidir con el nombre que aparece en el acta de nacimiento.

3. Comprobante de domicilio a su nombre.