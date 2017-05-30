Methodist church plans annual feast

By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, November 4, 2017

Tags: Bridgeport

The First United Methodist Church of Bridgeport hosts its 52nd annual Thanksgiving dinner next week.

Meals will be served 5 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8, at the Bridgeport High School cafeteria.

Tickets are available at the church office, 608 17th St, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cost is $8 for adults and $5 for children ages 5 to 10.

Some FUMC members will stay up all night at the church preparing the dinner, which typically consists of smoked turkey, dressing, potatoes, green beans, cranberry sauce, rolls, pie and cake.

The church served more than 1,500 people per dinner the last few years. The event is open to any member of the public who wishes to come.