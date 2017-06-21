Messenger wins TPA awards

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, June 21, 2017



The Wise County Messenger received three first-place awards in the Texas Press Association annual Better Newspaper Contest for 2016.

The awards were presented at the annual TPA Summer Leadership meeting in Ruidoso, N.M. last week.

The Messenger won first place for editor Kristen Tribe’s coverage of the legal troubles of Wise County Precinct 3 Constable Doug Parr. Judges from the Louisiana Press Association said of Tribe’s stories: “strong and picture painting words crafted together nicely. Your story flowed well and was a good read from start to finish. Good job.”

The paper was honored for its page design by Todd Griffith, Joy Carrico, Richard Greene and photographer Joe Duty. “By far the best designed pages,” the judges said. “Very eye catching and it draws the reader, into the story. I loved the sports page. One story but it was all that was needed.”

Greene, the sports editor, was also honored with first place in sports coverage.

Other awards earned by the Messenger staff at the convention included second place in column writing with pieces by Brian Knox and Racey Burden, third place in headline writing and fourth place in news photography by Joe Duty and in routine special sections.

The Messenger finished second in the Sweepstakes competition that was won by the Hood County News in Granbury.