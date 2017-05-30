Messenger announces promotions

By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, October 28, 2017

Tags: Kristen Tribe, Richard Greene, Wise County Messenger

Two key Wise County Messenger employees have been promoted to new positions.

Kristen Tribe, editor of the newspaper since 2015, will continue as editor and take on the responsibility of assistant publisher.

Richard Greene, sports editor since 2014, will become assistant editor. Richard became the sports editor in 2009 and served until 2012 when he became editor of The Pilot Point Post-Signal. He returned to the Messenger in 2014.

“We are delighted that Kristen and Richard have accepted these new responsibilities,” said Messenger president and publisher Roy J. Eaton. “They will be transitioning into their new roles over the next several months. Richard will continue as sports editor until the arrival of our new sports reporter Reece Waddell in mid-December.”

Kristen, a graduate of Texas A&M University, began working at the Messenger while still a student at Alvord High School. She worked part-time and as an intern at the paper during high school and college.

After graduating from Texas A&M she went to work at The Cattleman magazine published by the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association. She returned to the Messenger as a reporter in 2008.

In addition to her work as editor, she covers Wise County government and the Decatur Economic Development Corp. She is a board member of the Decatur Education Foundation, Decatur Library and Wise Performing Arts Guild.

Kristen and her husband Shane are the parents of two children, Luke and Allie, and are members of the Decatur Church of Christ.

Richard and his wife Deborah live in Justin. He is a graduate of the University of North Texas. In addition to his work as sports editor, he has covered the Northwest and Boyd school boards. Before coming to the Messenger in 2009, he was the original editor of the Lindsay Letter in Cooke County that started in 2007.

The Messenger management team also includes Mark A. Jordan, vice president and general manager; Kristi Bennett, business manager; Lisa Davis, advertising sales manager; and Todd A. Griffith, production manager and webmaster.