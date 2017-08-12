Mellema to run for Precinct 3 constable

By Kristen Tribe | Published Saturday, August 12, 2017

Tags: Aurora

Cary Mellema of Aurora announced Friday he will run for Precinct 3 constable in the March 2018 Republican primary.

The position is vacant following Doug Parr’s criminal plea deal and resignation Wednesday. County commissioners will appoint an interim constable in the coming weeks, but in the 2018 election, voters will choose someone to serve the remainder of Parr’s unexpired term.

Mellema is currently a deputy constable in Denton County. He has also worked as a police officer in Denton, Argyle and Rhome, where he served as a police chief for a period of time.

“I feel I can do an especially good job for the citizens of Precinct 3 and serve it with integrity,” he said. “I plan to be a team player with the county and all the local police agencies as I was when I was chief of Rhome.”

Mellema is an eight-year, active duty Air Force veteran, and he’s the vice president and general manager of his family’s manufacturing business in Grapevine.

He said he’s always been drawn to law enforcement because he “loves the camaraderie,” but a desire to serve his friends and neighbors has led him to seek the constable post.

“Serving your local community, I’ve always had a passion for it,” he said, “and I have plenty of energy left and I’m still young enough to get out and do what a constable’s supposed to do, what the people elected him to do.”

Mellema said if elected, he intends to offer more community service by being active at functions and through patrol, agency assist and continuing relationships with fellow officers at Rhome, Boyd and the sheriff’s office.

“I want a tight, close-knit relationship with the sheriff’s department,” he said. “I’m motivated, and I care about the community.”