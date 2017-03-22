Meeting Previews for Wednesday, March 22, 2017

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, March 22, 2017

Tags: Alvord, Alvord School Board, Commissioners

ALVORD SCHOOL BOARD – Alvord School Board meets 6 p.m. Thursday, March 23, in the administration building, 100 Mosley Lane, to discuss the district’s proposed 2017-2018 calendar and district of innovation plans. The board will also discuss purchasing new laptops and Google Chromebooks, its board goals and naming a school board scholarship committee. The meeting is open to the public.

COUNTY COMMISSIONERS – The Wise County commissioners’ meeting scheduled for Monday, March 27, has been moved to 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 28, due to scheduling conflicts with multiple commissioners. The meeting will be held in the third-floor conference room of the courthouse in Decatur. It’s open to the public.