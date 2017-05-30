Meeting Previews for the week of Saturday, November 25, 2017

By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, November 25, 2017

Tags: Bridgeport, Bridgeport City Council, Decatur, Decatur City Council, Decatur School Board, Paradise, Paradise School Board, Rhome, Rhome City Council

BRIDGEPORT CITY COUNCIL – The Bridgeport City Council regular meeting scheduled for Monday, Nov. 27, has been canceled.

RHOME CITY COUNCIL – The council will meet 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28, at 261 N. School Road. The council will discuss the appointment of a part-time fire chief, the purchase of outdoor warning sirens and the city’s five-year plan. There will be a public hearing on a zoning change request for a property on Old Mill Road.

DECATUR CITY COUNCIL – The council will meet 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 27, for a planning and zoning workshop. After the workshop, the council will hold a regular meeting where they will discuss appointments to the Decatur Hospital Board of Directors.

PARADISE SCHOOL BOARD – The board will meet 6:15 p.m. Monday, Nov. 27, for a special public hearing on the district’s financial integrity rating. That hearing will be followed by the regular school board meeting at 6:45. The board will discuss campus improvement plans, ice machine options and the reorganization of the board. The meeting is at 338 School House Road.

DECATUR SCHOOL BOARD – The board will meet 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 27. They will recognize the boys and girls varsity cross country, educator and staff member of the month and business partner of the month. The board meets at 307 S. Cates Street.